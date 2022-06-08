Advocate for Christ board chair laments delay of anti-gay bill

The Board Chairman of Advocates for Christ-Ghana, Mr. Edem Senanu has bemoaned the delay of deliberations on the anti-gay bill by the Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.

The ‘anti-gay bill’ presented to Parliament also known as the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, was first read in Parliament in 2021 amid strong opposition from the international community.

Despite the determination from some Minority and Majority Members of Parliament to have the bill passed, the slow work of the Parliament’s Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee has not helped matters.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Asawase Member of Parliament (MP) Muntaka Mubarak expressed displeasure over the work of the committee.

He said until the anti-gay bill is attended to, the Minority in Parliament will mount a resistance against all other bills that will be presented.

“Since this is a matter that the Chair of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs wants to use to delay that bill, that bill was in this house before several other bills, I can assure you that any other bill introduced in this house, we shall resist it. Even if it is to provide water in Asawase we will resist it.

“We will make sure that that bill, as long as it stays there no other bill passes through this house,” Muntaka Mubarak said.

Speaking on the matter in an interview with Joy FM this evening, Advocate for Christ board chairman Edem Senanu sided with the Asawase MP.

According to him, the processes and the deliberations of the anti-gay bill should not have taken this long.

“There's been a very long delay. Typically the deliberations are not to exceed 3 months at that stage.

“It is okay to learn from other jurisdictions but for something that 93% of Ghanaians are against, there's no need to look anywhere else.

“This process should not be taking this long,” Edem Senanu shared.