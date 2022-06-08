Two persons in Zamramaline shooting incidence granted bail

Two persons arrested over the Zamramaline Shooting incident have been granted bail when they appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The two are: Godfred Amegbor, a 29-year-old mobile money vendor and Offei Darko, a 28-year-old musician

They are jointly being held for abetment of crime and trespass.

Darko is however facing three counts of causing harm and use of offensive weapons.

They have pleaded not guilty.

The two accused persons have been granted a bail in the sum of GHS100,000.00 each with two sureties.

The Court ordered that one of the sureties should be justified and one of the sureties should be a civil servant earning not less than GHS2,000.00.

Isaac Abbey a 37-year-old Military personnel, charged with protection of land and interest in land, carrying offensive weapon and trespass, however, did not turn up in court.

Prosecution informed the Court that a check at the military command revealed that the command was yet to release Abbey.

The Court has ordered prosecution to write officially to the military command to release Abbey so he could appear before it at the next adjourned date.

The Court presided over by Mr Sam Bright Acquah adjourned the matter to June 21, 2022.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Augustus Yirenkyi told the Court that Abbey was a military officer with the Education Unit at Teshie, Darko was a musician, Amegbor was a mobile money vendor at Lapaz, Accra and Yahaya Tamimu, aged 32, was a trader.

The Prosecution said on June 4, 2022, Amegbor who was in a military uniform captured on video posed as military officer stationed at the Education Unit in Teshie and Darko joined Abbey in his Ford SUV vehicle to a construction site at Zamramaline, near Dansoman in Accra, for an illegal demolishing exercise.

Mr Yirenkyi said they met a crowd including victims Faisal Khalid Azuma and Ali Hashimiru, who was currently on admission at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Prosecution said the victims confronted the accused persons and demanded a court warrant that allowed them to demolish the property on the land and that generated a heated argument between the two parties.

Mr Yirenkyi said Darko who was seen wielding a gun in a video aimed and shot at the victims which led to Azuma sustaining injuries on his left ankle, Hashimiru to his stomach, a 13-year-old Fawzan Inusah, a passerby to his buttocks and three others who were part of the crowd.

The Prosecution said Hashimiru and three others were rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Mr Yirenkyi said three were treated and discharged but Hashimiru was detained due to the severity of his injuries, whilst the 13-year-old Inusah was sent to Shukura Community Clinic where he was also treated and discharged.

After the shooting, suspect Abbey arrested the injured and brought him to the Dansoman Police Station and lodged a complaint of causing damage to his vehicle where the accused was arrested and detained for investigation.

The Prosecution said Darko and Amegbor were later arrested by the youth of Zamramaline and brought to the station after enduring severe beating.

Mr Yirenkyi said victim Azuma and the two accused persons were sent to the Dansoman Polyclinic where they were treated and discharged.

During investigations, the accused persons alleged that the gun was taken from them by the crowd that assaulted them.

The Prosecution said the case was under investigation.

GNA