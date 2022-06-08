GOYA, LaDMA and SESA train Environmental Health Officers on waste management

In partnership with the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly and SESA Recycling, GOYA organized capacity-building training for environmental health officers in Greater Accra held at the LaDMA Conference Center.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2022, about a hundred (100) environmental health officials from different municipalities in the Greater Accra region were oriented on zero waste project and sustainable plastic waste management project under the theme, "Zero Waste Accra".

Mr Daniel Nkrumah, the municipal coordinating director of the La Dade Kotopon municipal Assembly, gave the opening address by welcoming and wishing participants of successful training.

Ing. Solomon Noi, Director of the Waste Management Department, AMA, trained the environmental health officials in two sessions, which included hazard identification and management associated with plastic waste, where he spotted some areas in which the officials may endanger their lives while at work.

Ing. Noi further oriented them on how to effectively use personal protective equipment (PPE) such as nose masks, helmets, noise protectors, overalls, and others.

He enlightened the officials on the benefits of recycling plastics after usage, which according to him, is the only way to achieve the agenda “Zero waste Accra.”

He also spoke on climate change and global warming to help the officials understand their work better and deliver their best to curb the situation.

"For us to be able to eradicate the problems associated with waste management and achieve proper waste management, we have to recycle our waste to generate other useful materials because Accra itself as a city lacks adequate land where we can dump our refuse, and even if there was, people will still dump it in gutters to cause floods when it rains," he said.

Ms. Betty Osei Bonsu, the project coordinator for GOYA, speaking on the sidelines of the program said this motivation will help achieve their goal of building the capacity of environmental health officers.

"This training will be a big platform in achieving our motive of building the capacity of environmental health officers to help achieve our goal of ‘Zero Waste Accra’ since they were taught the laws of water management and how to improve waste management," she stated.

The trainees were also given the platform to identify some challenges that affect the achievement of proper waste management in their municipalities. Some cited lack of in-service training, lack of adequate public awareness, and political interference as factors that impede the achievement of effective waste management.

At the end of the training, each trainee was awarded a certificate of participation to signify their involvement in such training.

In attendance were the La Dade Kotopon Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr. Daniel Nkrumah, Ing. Solomon Noi, executives from GOYA and SESA, and officials from Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ga South Municipal, Ayawaso East, Krowuo Municipal, Korlekrote Municipal, Ledzokuku municipal, and the host municipality, La Dade Kotopon.

Africa Youth Organization (GAYO) is a youth-led, gender-balanced advocacy group that focuses largely on environmental sustainability and community development. They are currently in five regions of the country. SESA is also an organization that accumulates waste materials and recycles them into other useful items for individual or organizational use, while LaDMA, or La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly, is also the seat of the La Dade Kotopon municipality.