"Resource NADMO for rapid response to disasters" — Gomoa Central NADMO Boss appeals to government

08.06.2022

The Gomoa Central District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr Philimon Darkoh has made a passionate appeal to the Central Government through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to equip the Organization in its quest to execute its core mandate of saving lives and properties.

It will also enable it enhance its community engagements.

"NADMO as an Organization is doing its best to prevent Disaster and to save lives and properties through public education and community engagement, but many times, we are constrained by lack of the needed resources and logistics to execute this mandate.

"We are doing our best in educating people on the need to prevent disaster and they out their daily activities wherever they find themselves because disaster has no colour nor does it give prior notice, it, therefore, behoves all of us to be extra careful as we carry out our activities in daily basis," Mr. Philimon Darkoh stated this in an interview with newsmen at Gomoa Afransi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region ahead of the launch of the Green Ghana Day last Monday.

He encouraged Ghanaians especially those in the Gomoa Central District to participate fully in the Green Ghana programme aimed at planting more trees to serve as wind and storm breakers.

The District Director noted that NADMO was working assiduously to curb disaster in the District, especially during the rainy season.

"We work in collaboration with all the stakeholders in the District to sensitize the people about the various seasons and their related disaster occurrence to lives and properties.

"We are grateful to Our Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah, DCE for Gomoa Central Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo, Nananom, Assembly Members, Heads of Decentralized Department of the Assembly and stakeholders for their collaborative effort to ensure protection against disasters.

"People have been educated enough about what could happen during harmattan and rainy seasons and what they should do to protect themselves and properties," Mr Darkoh noted.

He further disclosed that Gomoa Central District has been demarcated into zones to make the communities closer.

"We have enough staff at the zonal offices who interact with the people and report back periodically, my humble appeal is for Ghanaians is to be each other's keeper by avoiding things and actions that could attract disasters like flooding and bush fire. We should be cautious of how we use our household appliances to avoid preventable disasters.

"Let be bold to report people who engage themselves in illicit activities like throwing of rubbish into gutters thus choking the waterways. We are praying to be given the mandate to demolish unauthorized Structures on waterways to prevent disasters associated with flooding.

"All said and done, Gomoa Central NADMO is doing its best when it comes to disaster prevention. It is worthy to note that no serious natural disasters have been recorded in the District over the years, except for minor household cases like fire outbreaks due to misuse of home appliances and collapse of some unoccupied building structures."

Mr Philimon Darkoh concluded by congratulating the newly elected President of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana ( NALAG), Mr Agyeman Prempeh who doubles as the Director-General of NADMO.