Rebuilding Appiatse: Stop the unnecessary excuses and fulfill your promise — Dr. Solomon Owusu fires Abu Jinapor

08.06.2022 LISTEN

Ghanaian US-based mining Consultant, Dr. Solomon Owusu has asked the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor to rebuild the Appiatse Community as promised and stop what he described as unnecessary excuses.

The mining expert, in his rebuttal to earlier comments made by the minister, indicated that Government rushed to take certain infantile, illogical, unreasonable and ignorant decisions that were aimed at covering up the culprits.

Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor is on record to have attributed the delay in the project to lack of funds, as donations received so far is not enough to make the reconstruction of the community a reality.

“After rushing to take certain infantile, illogical, unreasonable and ignorant decisions, aimed at covering up the culprits, now the whole government has hit the wall on this matter. Is he not the same Samuel Abu Jinapor who lied to the whole world that the government had put all the necessary structures in place to rebuild the Appiatse Community?” Dr. Solomon Owusu stated.

He added that, instead of Government reviewing historical antecedents on similar incidents elsewhere to help in taking informed decisions, he decided not to listen to professionals in the mining discipline but rather jumped to "senseless" conclusions.

Dr. Solomon Owusu stressed “instead of Government to review historical antecedents on similar incidents elsewhere to help in taking informed decisions, he decided not to listen to professionals in the mining discipline but jumped into senseless conclusions and convinced the president accordingly. Where was he expecting the money to rebuild the community, after the multinational company caused the disaster?”.

He added, “While other countries were charging $5 billion, $7 billion, etc, Abu Jinapor hurriedly proposed $6 million. I won’t be surprised if this government leaves office without rebuilding the Appiatse Community as they promised.”