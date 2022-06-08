Ablakwa makes 'calamitous revelations' on Akufo-Addo’s 'unconstitutional' payments to finance national cathedral

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made public correspondences between the Presidency and the Finance Ministry, implicating President Akufo-Addo of allegedly making unconstitutional payments to finance the National Cathedral project.

In the last few weeks, the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentarian has been making revelations on how the President is spending on the construction of the National Cathedral in the name of ‘seed money’ on the blindside of Parliament.

From his Facebook post on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa continued his crusade to expose the alleged unconstitutional spending of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The latest post reveals that the President in October 2020 requested payment of a staggering GHS142,762,500.00 for some planned activities for the national cathedral.

Adding that figure to figures provided last week, the North Tongu MP insists that the Akufo-Addo government has now spent a mind-boggling GHS199,832,603.00 of taxpayer funds on a cathedral which was originally presented to Ghanaians as a personal pledge to God that will not be executed with taxpayer funds.

According to Hon. Ablakwa, if Jesus Christ was to return to earth today, he will pick up his whip again and visit Ghana’s cathedral construction site as he did to those who corrupted His Temple in Jerusalem.

Read more from the full post below:

As promised, here are more calamitous revelations on unconstitutional payments by the Akufo-Addo government purportedly to finance a Cathedral project.

On 29th October, 2020—few weeks to the national elections, Ken Ofori-Atta, acting on a request by President Akufo-Addo’s Chief of Staff, authorized the release of a gargantuan GHS142,762,500.00 for national cathedral “planned activities.”

It is of considerable consternation to note that contrary to legal requirements, government concealed this ginormous GHS142.7million from Parliament as they deliberately failed to disclose this item as part of their Expenditure Returns of 2020 during the 2021 Budget consideration in Parliament.

This 2020 cathedral expenditure was also kept away from the Auditor-General in his 2020 audit.

So far, adding this latest exposé to our previous leaks, the Akufo-Addo government has spent a mind-boggling GHS199,832,603.00 of taxpayer funds on a cathedral which was originally presented to Ghanaians as a personal pledge to God that will not be executed with taxpayer funds.

Unfortunately, digging into the tons of documents divinely in our possession, we regret to report to Ghanaians that many more millions have been paid illegally which we shall continue to put out to the glory of God and in the overall national interest. On a further scarier note, the figures we are currently reviewing do not look like anything near a “seed-capital.”

This GHS200million cathedral-gate has turned out to be the biggest presidential scandal in Ghana’s entire history.

It is terribly shocking how our President and his men could engage in such ungodly, illegal and insensitive conduct. They seem to have absolutely no fear of God?

Clearly, in the name of a cathedral project, a corrupt slush fund has been created to siphon taxpayer funds from the suffering masses on the blind side of Parliament, the Auditor-General, CSOs and other accountability systems.

Instructively, these illegal diversions took place when government was engaged in massive vote-buying to win the 2020 elections; it was also the period COVID-19 had peaked and placed enormous pressure on our health delivery as many Ghanaians died, and yet President Akufo-Addo claimed he couldn’t find the resources to fulfill his Agenda 111 pledge of building new hospitals.

I have no doubt in my mind that were Jesus Christ to return to Earth at this moment, He will pick up His whip again and visit Ghana’s cathedral construction site as He did to those who corrupted His Temple in Jerusalem.