Mark Zuckerberg foresees huge investment into the metaverse project

Mr Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook told shareholders on Wednesday that the ‘metaverse’ project would bleed a lot of money and that some products would not be ready for 15 years.

According to its website monitored by this reporter, the Meta CEO disclosed to shareholders that he spent $10-billion on the idea of a ‘virtual world’ in 2021 alone.

In the metaverse, users travel across a virtual world that mimics aspects of the physical world using such technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), AI, social media, and digital currency, which is being exploited to come to reality.

“We want to get the hardware to be as affordable as possible for everyone, and make sure the digital economy grows,” Mr Zuckerberg, internet entrepreneur said.

Meta currently has 10,000 employees working on the metaverse and wants to hire an additional 10,000 to work on the project.

The giant company also announced that it is holding up on hiring, so the plans to push this project forward might be delayed further.

The media magnate reportedly rejected other shareholders’ proposals during the meeting on Wednesday too. One made a proposal for Meta to commission a report and hold a shareholder vote on whether the “continued implementation” of the metaverse was “prudent and appropriate.”

Former and current employees said Zuckerberg is not interested in anything other than the metaverse but yet lacks a coherent strategy to carry the project through.

Other shareholders suggested making changes to Meta’s use of concealment clauses in employment contracts related to harassment and discrimination, the publication of an independent human rights impact assessment, and full disclosure of its lobbying and public policy activity.

Mr Zuckerberg still holds the controlling stake in Meta.