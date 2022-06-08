Ready-to-strike NAGRAT instructs regional, zonal secretariats to hoist red flags in front of offices

08.06.2022 LISTEN

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has threatened that it will declare an industrial strike action if the government fails to pay its members Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) by the end of June 2022.

This was announced by the Vice President of the association, Jacob Anaba during a press conference on Tuesday.

Aside demanding a Cost of Living Allowance, NAGRAT wants the tripartite committee to urgently determine the new minimum wage by the middle of June 2022.

“We are per this conference serving notice to those who matter that their in attitude towards the call by the Union to add COLA to the suffering Ghanaians worker is leaving us with no alternative that to respond to the insensate demands of our members.

“We, therefore, demand that as a matter of urgency the government grant workers a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA) of 20% at the end of June 2022. Secondly, we demand that the national tripartite committee, a body mandated by law per Section 113 of the Labor Act 2003 Act 6,5,1 must act as a matter of urgency to determine the new minimum wage for the year 2023 by the middle of June 2022,” Jacob Anaba told the press.

The NAGRAT vice president continued, “Thirdly, the public sector joint negotiation committee must kick start processes for the determination of base pay for the year 2023 before 30th June 2022.

“Leadership will be left with no option than to declare a strike action by the end of July 2022 if all the requests made are not adhered to. We therefore as leaders yield to the demands of our members for positive action beginning with the wearing of red bands by the end of June 2022 if the demands made are not met.”

In the meantime, NAGRAT has instructed all regional and zonal secretariats to hoist red flags in front of their offices with immediate effect.