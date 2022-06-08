Tamale: One suspect killed, others sustain injuries in robbery attack

A robbery incident in Tamale in the Northern Region has seen one suspect being killed, with others sustaining gunshot wounds.

In a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, it indicates that the robbery accident occurred last night.

The armed robbery incident according to the Police resulted in the death of one alleged robbery suspect and two victims.

Two others including one of the alleged robbery suspects and one other victim sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical attention.

The Police through the night worked around the clock in a bid to bring the perpetrators of the armed robbery incident to justice

The police as reiterated in several statements assures Ghanaians that it will continue to work to clamp down robberies across the country.