Appiate explosion: Another victim dies from injuries

Another victim of the Appiate explosion, which occurred in January 2022, has died.

Thirteen people lost their lives after a mining explosive vehicle heading to Bibiani collided with a motorcycle, resulting in the explosion.

About 95% of households in the Appiate community were also destroyed by the fatal disaster.

The Public Relations Officer of the Appiate Disaster Relief Committee, Thywill Quarshie, told Citi News that Paul Asare, 38, succumbed on Monday after having complications last week.

“He was one of our severely injured victims that we were monitoring closely, but unfortunately, he ended up like this,” Mr. Quarshie said.

According to him, four more people are still in critical condition receiving treatment.

He also said more support is needed from the public to cater for the needs of the people of Appiate.

“Those who are in a position to still donate some cash should go on and do so because we still need money to take care of the medical needs of the people and other needs at the camp.”

The Appiate Support Fund, which was set up to mobilise adequate funds to rebuild the community destroyed by the fatal explosion, has received over GH¢35 million in donations so far.

The explosion killed at least 13 people and wounded more than 100 others.

