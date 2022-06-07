Ablakwa denies saying Akufo-Addo won't go to heaven for building National Cathedral

07.06.2022 LISTEN

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency has denied a recent report in which he said President Akufo-Addo will not make it to heaven for building the National Cathedral when Ghanaians are struggling to feed themselves.

In a post on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, he stated that, despite consistently preaching against the blatant violation of procurement laws as well as the government's lack of preference during this time of economic instability, he has never judged Akufo-Addo of not going to heaven over the building of the National Cathedral.

“Kindly ignore the ridiculous claim that I have said President Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven because he's constructing a national cathedral. Those who have cared to listen to me on the matter in issue will attest to the fact that I have been consistent about the blatant constitutional violations, flagrant breach of procurement laws and misplaced priorities at this time of excruciating economic crisis - those have been my paramount focus as MP, conscious of my constitutional mandate,” part of the tweet stated.

According to Mr. Ablakwa, his Christian doctrines do not permit him to judge others, but rather work on personal salvation, and as such, he has no authority to decide who goes to heaven or not.

“As Christians, the Biblical injunction is not to judge others, and to work out our own salvation; I am not one to ever pontificate on who qualifies to make it to Heaven or Hell. It is almost blasphemous for mischievous elements to portray me as the gatekeeper in Heaven or the custodian of the Book of Life for that matter,” Mr. Ablakwa stated.

He stressed that the real intention of his statement against the building of the National Cathedral should not be translated to be otherwise as a way of shifting attention from the important issue.

“The juvenile attempts to malign the messenger instead of responding to the germane issues which are of enormous public interest cannot provide a cover for the egregious and ungodly legal violations that have been occasioned with impunity under the guise of fulfilling the President's personal pledge to the Almighty.” Mr. Ablakwa's statement concluded.

Hon. Ablakwa is said to have made a statement while speaking to Accra-based Neat FM on Monday, June 7, 2022, that Jesus Christ will not be happy with President Akufo-Addo for ignoring the plight of the poor Ghanaians. He backed his claim with a biblical Matthew 25:34 in which he stated clearly the urgency to support the poor. "Failure to that, you won't make it to heaven," he declared.