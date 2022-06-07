NAGRAT threatens strike over non-payment of 20% COLA

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is demanding that government pays 20 percent Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) to its members by the end of June 2022.

Vice President of the Association, Jacob Anaba, explains that the ultimatum comes on the back of current economic conditions and the worsening plight of teachers, as well as government’s failure to negotiate.

“The President had earlier said, and I quote, “we (government) know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life”. The question is what has changed? Mr. President, your people (workers) are dying; please attend to them now and do not prioritise the economy over the human resources. The worker can no longer bear the economic hardship.”

At a press briefing in Accra, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the leadership of NAGRAT noted they would be pushed to embark on an industrial action if their demands are not met.

“This situation has resulted in the rank and file of our membership calling for positive action. Therefore, we are by this conference serving notice to those who matter that their ineptitude towards the call by the Unions to grant COLA to the suffering Ghanaian Worker is leaving us no alternative than to respond to the incessant demands of our members.”

“We, therefore, demand that, as a matter of urgency, the Government must grant workers a Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) of 20% at the end of June 2022. Leadership would be left with no option than to declare a strike by the end of July 2022, if all the requests made are not adhered to. Leadership hereby yields to the demand of members for positive action, beginning with the wearing of red bands by the end of June 2022, if the demands made are not met”, he added.