COA calls for intensified education for young people on potential harm online

Child Online Africa (COA) and African Telecommunication Union (ATU) are calling for more education for young people about the potential harms of the online world.

This is contained in a press release issued by COA on June 6, 2022, and signed by Awo Aidam Amenyah.

On Monday, the third edition of the Africa Week of Action for Child Online Protection (AWA4COP) put together by the African Telecommunication Union (ATU) and Child Online Africa (COA) officially took off.

This year’s edition scheduled to be climaxed by the African Union on June 11 is running under the theme: “Making the Internet Safer for the African Child”.

With a keen interest in the safety of children, Child Online Africa and the African Telecommunication Union are urging African countries to take a second look at the Aspiration 7 of the Agenda 2040 which insists that every child is protected against violence, exploitation, neglect, and abuse.

“We call on every stakeholder in addition to last year’s recommendations to join the speed race of the world to educate young people about the potential harms of the online world. A race to keep predators away from our children. It is the race of care to ensure regulations are aligned with the threat; that as they allow for evolutions and revolutions in technology they safeguard the rights of every digital citizen,” part of the release issued by COA reads.

It adds, “Together we can make the African Child Benefit from technology which is free from harm.”

