Terrorism: WACCE warn Ghanaians against spreading fear and panic

Mutaru Mumuni Muqthar, Executive Director of the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism (WACCE), has warned Ghanaians against instilling fear and panic among themselves with threats of a terrorist attack.

Although he pleaded for increased vigilance to prevent any potential attack, he cautioned against causing panic within the system.

He explained on the New Day show on TV3, an Accra-based TV station on Monday, June 6, 2022, that although many countries are dealing with terror attacks, they do not let this interfere with their normal daily lives.

“…More importantly, I think the conversation we should also be having is how not to create panic in the system. Many countries are dealing with terrorism and yet it does not get in the way of their normal daily life as people and so, it is important that that part of the conversation is featured in our conversation,” he said.

His warning is in response to Deputy National Security Coordinator Edward Kweku Asomani's recent claim that Ghana is the target of a terror attack.

According to Mr. Asomani, terrorists have primarily targeted resource-rich countries including Ghana's abundance of natural resources which makes it a prime target for terrorists.

On Sunday, May 22, Mr. Asomani addressed a press conference on the measures put in place to prevent the attacks from occurring in the country, indicating that Ghanaians are not immune to terrorism because the attackers appear to be targeting countries rich in natural resources, and as such, Ghana could also be a target.

“We are not insulated from those attacks therefore, we know that the terrorists want access to the sea, the nature of the various attacks we have all seen in the sub-region indicates that wherever they go there is some form of mineral or natural resource there particularly gold. So the question therefore is, if they attack cities and towns in Burkina Faso that have gold deposits then Ghana can be a target. We are therefore a target that is why we are here today to seek the support of Ghanaians,” Mr. Asomani emphasised.