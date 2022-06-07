You've distinguished yourself as true patriotic leader – MFWA boss applauds Togbe Afede XIV

The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has described Togbe Afede XIV as a true patriotic leader following his refund of the ex-gratia paid him for serving on the Council of State from 2017 to 2020.

In a statement issued by the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State on June 6, he confirmed returning a sum of GHC365,392.67 he received from the Council of State Secretariat as ex-gratia.

He explains that he took the decision because he believes receiving such an amount for such short part-time work is inappropriate.

With the news going viral on both traditional and social media, Sulemana Braimah has taken to his Twitter page to share his thoughts.

In a post, the MFWA boss says the onerous act from Togbe Afede XIV shows he is a true, honest and patriotic leader.

“Dear Togbe, thank you for distinguishing yourself as a true, honest, and a patriotic leader. Your act of returning the GHC365K obnoxious ex-Gratia Cash is exemplary,” part of the post by Sulemana Braimah reads.

It adds, “If only the others who served on the Council with you, will be as patriotic. We thank God for having people like U.”