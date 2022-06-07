ISDES boss says Ghana's security agencies strong enough to fight terrorists if well structured

07.06.2022 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman, has said security agencies in Ghana are strong enough to deal with any terrorist attack if they are well organized.

Mr. Norman, however, advised the government to increase its efforts in equipping all the state security agencies with modern equipment and technology to enable them stay ahead of the attackers at all times.

“Our Army is very strong, our Police are very strong even though sometimes we doubt them but they are very strong, our Navy, our other military agencies and we the people, we are also very strong. If we see something happening, I know there will be patriotic Ghanaians that will jump onto the terrorist and deal with them. Let us not be frightened, government needs to prepare, provide equipment, provide technology,” he stated.

Speaking on the New Day show on Accra-based TV3 on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, with host Helene Appiah Ampofo, regarding terrorist attacks in some West African countries, including Nigeria, Dr. Norman said Ghana need to be concerned about putting things in context to enable the security agencies defend the country against any terroristic invasion rather than be frightened.

According to him, as it stands, he doesn't see any serious preparedness in the military force and other security forces in the country.

“I don’t see any real preparedness of the population, I don’t see any real preparedness of the military forces and security forces. I think we should be concerned about that but we should also learn to put things in context rather than intimidating ourselves. I don’t wish Ghana to be attacked by terrorist groups but we have to put it in a context that even if it happens, the effect will be very negligible… so let us put things in the context and stop frightening ourselves that the terrorists are going to take over,” he asserted.

This conversation follows the recent terrorist attacks in neighboring countries such as Cote-D'Ivoire, Burkinafaso, and even the alarming one in Nigeria, where unknown gunmen recently attacked and killed scores of worshipers of the Catholic church in Southwestern Nigeria, Owo state.