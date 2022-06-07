GA/R: Onion sellers engage in open defecation at Adjen Kotoku

Scores of onion sellers relocated from the Agbogbogloshie area in the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to Adjen Kotoku in the Ga West municipality are seething with anger over the lack of toilet facilities in the area.

According to onion sellers, the lack of toilet facilities has pushed many of the onion sellers to engage in open defecation in the area.

The onion sellers are up in arms against the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey for reneging on the promise he made to the onion sellers when the decision was taken to relocate them to Adjen Kotoku.

The onion sellers argue that the Regional Minister at the time promised to build modern toilet facilities for the onion sellers at the Adjen Kotoku market. The onion sellers noted that months down the line since their relocation the toilet facilities have not been provided.

A spokesperson for the Onion Sellers Association of Ghana, Mohammed Sidi said a market with a population of about three thousand uses only three mobile toilets provided by the Regional Coordinating Council.

He said when the mobile toilets are full sellers in the area resort to going into the bush to attend to nature’s call.

He added that when the mobile toilets provided are full the service provider fails to come and replace them on time.

“The service provider leaves the full mobile toilets in the area for days before replacing them. How can three mobile toilets serve the needs of over three thousand onion sellers”? he queried.

Mr. Sidi said these on the 6:00 am news on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Source: Classfmonline.com