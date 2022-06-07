Miss climate change maiden edition launched

Climate change has taken a tolling effect on the earth; especially in Africa.

It is also estimated that Africa needs $200 billion to fight against climate change.

To this effect, the 2022 edition of Ghana's first pageant of climate mitigation, Miss Climat Pageant has been launched in Accra at the Paloma hotel on Sunday.

This was to commence the search for a selfless and beautiful young woman to lead the campaign against global warming and climate change mitigation in the country.

Organised by Slicka Media Production, Miss Climate Pageant is noted for promoting tree planting to preserve the environment against climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the pageant, the Deputy Director of the Forestry Commission, Mrs. Lydia Opoku said forests act as the lungs of the earth to sequester and store carbon dioxide which is a Greenhouse gas of major concern in the fight against climate change.

She added that the predominantly agrarian economy, deforestation, and forest degradation pose a significant threat as they deprive the country of the many ecosystem services and functions provided by forests to support Ghana’s agriculture production systems.

According to her, the commission has spearheaded several programmes and projects in relation to climate change.

She said this year, the Forestry Commission in collaboration with the Presidency and Ministry of Lands and National Resources will embark on the planting of 20million trees to promote the fight against climate change in Ghana.

Mrs. Lydia Opuku, said, the response to climate change should therefore be urgent, inclusive, and comprehensive- one that strengthens the resilience of our ecosystems. Calling on the youth, the public, the private sector, the youth, Civil Society Groups, Non-governmental Organizations, and local communities, to take up the challenge by planting a tree in their various locations to protect the environment.

She also seized the opportunity to call on individuals to adhere to the one house, one tree policy to help protect the environment.

She also commends the organisers for launching such a pageant to help fight climate change.

Chief Executive Officer of Miss Climate Pageant, Ms. Shirley Grace Asaney in an interview with the media said the impact of climate change on the country's economy cannot be underestimated; adding that systematical plans must be put in place to ensure resilience in development and reduce vulnerability

"climate change and climate variability may pose serious challenges to the country and its inhabitants. It has become more important for governments, communities, and individuals to employ measures to minimise the impacts of climate change always. we cannot underestimate the impact of Climate change on the Ghanaian economy, because our economy relies heavily on climate-sensitive sectors mainly agriculture, energy, and forestry. As a country data shows that, about Seventy per cent of the population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture (fisheries, crop and animal farming etc.) and the forest sector for both timber and non-timber forest products".

Explaining that, Miss Climate Pageant is determined to use beautiful ladies to draw the nation’s attention to issues of Climate Change and its impact on the country and most importantly the poor and vulnerable.

There are many strategies and plans for tackling climate change, hence there is a need for effective education of the vulnerable folks who suffer the most from the impact.

However, Ms. Grace is optimistic that, their strategy of deploying beautiful ladies that will undertake various projects on pertinent issues of climate thereby educating the general public will be of a great contribution to reducing the impact of the menace on our country.

About the pageant:

With 30 beautiful and smart contestants carefully selected from the length and breadth of the country will be housed for 13 weeks and will undertake projects on themes such as Land degradation, Carbon credit, Climate Mitigation, afforestation and Deforestation, and the Impact of the Global Summit (Conference of Parties – COP) and more. The ladies would also work with the Forestry Commission to undertake a massive campaign on Tree Planting in large quantities across the country,

The Winner of the Maiden Edition of the pageant will have the enviable Crown of Miss Climate 2022 – With a platform to educate and inform the general public and engage stakeholders on projects that will help in decreasing the impact of menace on the country and people. She would also be given a brand New Car and a Cash reward for the implementation of the proposed project of the winner.