Hajj: Ghana given 3,069 quota for 2022; 65-year-olds not allowed

The Chairman of the Hajj Board Ghana, Sheikh I C Quaye has announced that Ghana has been shortlisted among countries that will participate in this year's Hajj with a quota of 3,069.

At a meeting with members of the Hajj Agents Association of Ghana in Accra, the Chairman also said potential pilgrims above 65 years of age will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.

"Upon receipt of the quota I as Chairman led a delegation to Saudi Arabia last month upon where we signed all the necessary agreements with Hajj Officials of Saudi Arabia to ensure that preparedness to airlift Ghanaian Pilgrims is achieved with optimum advantage for Ghanaian in the respect of accommodation, catering, transportation have all been duly organized, therefore I can say Ghana is ready to participate in Hajj 2022," he stated.

Acknowledging the immense support from the President, H.E Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over the last five years and still counting, he said government of Ghana is supporting the Hajj Board with a sum of $3.9million for this year's Hajj.

Emphasising that with government effort, the board arrive at a Hajj fee of GH¢39,000 for new pilgrims and GH¢26,500 for pilgrims who kept their money with the board during the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 Hajj.

"The Hajj Board Ghana has pulled out all the stops to make the financial expenditure much more accommodating. Again, we emphasise that with the government effort, we have arrived at a Hajj fee of GH¢39,000 for new pilgrims. The Hajj Board agreed that Ghanaian pilgrims who kept their fee deposits with us in 2020 and did not opt for a refund when Hajj was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 to pay GH¢26,500 which requires a top-up of GH¢7,500 only. The Board has duly taken note of their faith in wanting to perform Hajj whenever a date was announced," he stated.

He said the board has worked assiduously to arrive at a fare that is moderate for Ghanaian pilgrims.

"In the neighbouring states: Nigerian Muslims are paying a fee of N2.5 million equivalent to GH¢47,000. Ivory Coast, Benin and Niger, their figures are in the same ballpark".

Sheikh I C Quaye, therefore, entreats all Hajj agents to communicate the same to their clients who have retained the deposit they paid to the Hajj Board in 2020.

On vaccination requirements, he said pilgrims must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with the complete doses of the vaccines to be able to enter the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.