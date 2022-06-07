Pope Francis sympathizes with families of victims of Owo Catholic Church attack

Pope Francis expresses his condolences to the victims of a terrorist attack on a Catholic church in Nigeria's southwestern Ondo State, which killed over 50 people, including several children.

After learning of the unfortunate attack at the Saint Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria, Pope Saint Francis demonstrated his awfulness in a tweet on Monday, June 7, 2022.

In the tweet, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the atrocious violence as well as for the transformation of the hearts of the terrorist gang members who perpetrated the atrocious act on innocent Christians.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the horrific attack at Saint Francis church in Owo in Nigeria. pray together for all those affected by this act of horrible violence and for the conversion of those blinded by hatred and violence,” he expressed.

On Sunday, June 5, 2022, a group of unknown gunmen attacked and shot at a Catholic Church in Owo, Southwestern Nigeria, killing approximately 50 worshipers and injuring several others, including children.

Since 2013, Pope Francis has been the Bishop of Rome and thus the head of the Catholic Church Worldwide, as well as the sovereign of the Vatican City State.

