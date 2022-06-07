30 Junior and Senior High Schools in Techiman North district schooled on article 3 of the constitution

About 30 Junior and Senior High Schools in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region has been reminded of the importance of article three, its sections of the 1992 constitution of Ghana and its role in protecting and promoting the sovereignty of Ghana.

The article reminds students of their collective commitment to uphold and defend the 1992 constitution against interference and interruption. It is also aimed at students showing interest in the study of the constitution as they have a duty to understand the provisions and apply it to their lives.

The article again emphasized that every citizen of Ghana has a duty to defend the constitution and must stand against any person,ngroups or issues that threaten the country’s democracy among others.

Mr Mohammed Manu Busi, District Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) throws light on the article when he and his team visited and interacted with some Basic and Senior High Schools on Monday during the Citizen’s Week Celebrations at Tuobodom, the district capital and some other areas.

Mr Busi indicated that the Citizens Week Celebrations (CWC) seeks to remind students in both basic and high schools of their responsibilities as active citizens and their role to build a strong, vibrant and democratic Ghana.

He underscored the importance of the theme for the celebrations, “Sustaining our democracy, Ghanaian Values in Practice: The Role of the Child”, which is focusing on imbibing in the young ones the Ghanaian values which aimed at empowering them through its identified strategies every year.

Mr Busi mentioned that to further strengthen the knowledge of the child on the article, there is the need to imbibe the Ghanaian values such as patriotism,nationhood,unity national cohesion,loyalty to the state and hardwork as shared positive values which engender good character development among the children.

“The Commission holds the view that positive values contribute significantly to national development and the success of democratic governance”, he stressed.

Mr Busi interacting with students of the Nuriya Islamic, Roman Catholic and Combat Junior High Schools in Tuobodom identified nationalism, patriotism, hardwork, sincerity , pride in traditional values,communal spirit, respect for national symbols and institutions such as the Ghana flag, national anthem, the pledge, currency and the seat of government among others as signs of national identity.

The Directorate further urged the students to be good citizens by reporting crimes to the appropriate guarters, respecting others' rights,protect and safeguard the environment, abstain from bribery and corruption, and contribute towards the well-being of community members among other things.