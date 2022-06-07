Keta: Anlo-Afiadenyigba EP basic school gets new KG block

Pencils of Promise, an Non-Governmental Organization has supported Anlo-Afiadenyigba EP basic school in the Keta municipality in the Volta region with a modern kindergarten block to help speed up teaching and learning.

The new classroom block was commissioned on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Mr Freeman Gobah, the country director of the Pencils of Promise (NGO) speaking with ModernGhana News after the ceremony indicated that the move was to give a friendly environment to the kids for easy learning and teaching.

According to him, other infrastructure projects are still in the pipeline to be done in other deprived areas.

"Our main target is to see pupils learn under good conditions that will enhance proper teaching and learning," he stated.

He urged parents, teachers, pupils and the entire community to take good care of the facility for it to last longer.

The facility comes with a toilet facility for both boys and girls as well as teachers, four classrooms, an office for teachers, tables, chairs and other learning materials at a cost of Ghc300,000.

Mr James Deffor, the headmaster of Anlo Afiadenyigba basic school who received the facility on behalf of the teachers, pupils and the community pledged they will practice maintenance culture to keep the facility well.

He also appealed to the government to post more teachers to the school to help the only trained teacher who is taking care of about 200 pupils.

Torgbi Kadzahlo V, the chairman of the occasion thanked the Pencils of Promise NGO for their benevolent gesture and urged the community to take good care of the facility.

Torgbi Akamu V of Anlo Afiadenyigba, Agbotadua Woadi, Mr Kwami Dzudzorli Gakpey, MP of Keta, Mr Kwadzo Dekpo, teachers and other community members were present at the ceremony amidst drumming and dancing from drummer groups.