Don’t stay in abusive marriages in the name of ‘for better for worse’ – Osofokyiri Abosom

07.06.2022 LISTEN

The Leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has counseled couples to go their separate ways when spouses become abusive.

The Man of God said spouses who suffer abuse in marriage should ignore pastors who tells them to stay in such relationships.

Rev. Kwabena Andrews spoke against the popular phrase “for better or for worse” in marriage vows noting that spouses who suffer emotional and physical torture should quit the marriage.

He further described pastors who coerce partners to stay with their abusive spouse as ‘wicked people who can kill’ at the least opportunity.

“When you are in a marriage that is abusive, [marriage] that brings suffering; please walk out of that marriage. Any pastor who tells you to stay ‘for better or for worse’ is lying. He is a wicked person and can kill you”, the pastor said on Angel FM’s Y’adwumanie on Monday, June 6.

Explaining his point of view, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said marriage is supposed to bring benefits to both parties.

“We didn’t come into the world with marriage so if it doesn’t benefit you, just walk out”, he told the host, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.

—angel fm