Overpayment in Public Sector: Provide data to back your claim—CLOGSAG to GSS

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has asked the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) to provide data to back claims that public sector workers are overpaid.

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, last week raised concerns about how workers in the public sector were generally overpaid.

He said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for public sector workers, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half their earnings.

"What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend. There is something wrong and such gaps should be closed in the country's quest for real development."

CLOGSAG, in a letter signed by Mr Kojo Krakani, the Deputy Executive Secretary, called on the Government Statistician to provide among other things, indicators and the sample size used to conduct the research.

The letter said: “The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has noted your findings that Public Sector workers are being overpaid.

“The Association would appreciate if you could provide us with the indicators used in your research, the sample size, the stratification and any other relevant data information to enable us have an objective assessment of your findings. Kindly treat as a matter of urgency.”

