Covid is still with us; conform to safety protocols ad get vaccinated - GHS to Ghanaians

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has charged the citizenry to conform to all safety protocols against the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Early last month, it appeared the country was gradually coming out of the woods to win the fight against the global pandemic.

Today, the latest numbers on the Ghana Health Service dashboard have revealed that Coronavirus active cases have ballooned to 370.

This is a huge increase especially when the number of active cases was less than a 100 last month.

Speaking to Citi FM in an interview, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe has stressed that the latest numbers are an indication that Covid-19 is still with us.

“What is very clear is that we have gotten an increase in the number of COVID cases over the past one to two weeks. Most of them are in Accra, there are a few that can be traced to some parties.

“It’s difficult to tell when Covid-19 is going to end that’s why we are trying to mainstream Covid into our health care,” Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe shared.

He said amid the spike in the Covid numbers, it is critical for the citizenry to be on guard.

He advised that unvaccinated Ghanaians should visit the nearest health facility to take the jabs.

“What is most important is that it tells us that COVID is not gone yet so we should still make sure that we are conforming to the protocols and get vaccinated.

“In as much as people who are naive are being encouraged to get vaccinated, those who have also been vaccinated and it’s been more than six months are also encouraged to get boosters,” Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe added.