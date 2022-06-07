Don’t use clergy for your bidding – Rev. Frimpong Manso caution politicians

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso is cautioning politicians not to involve the clergy in their political agendas in the country.

According to Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso, the rate at which political heads and their followers are dragging the clergy into unnecessary politics in a move to influence their supporters has become a source of worry for all.

In an interaction with the media on why some outspoken pastors who used to speak on national issues are no longer forthcoming and vocal, Prof. Frimpong Manso blamed politicians for such issues and urged them to stop dragging the clergy into their agendas.

“We don't want to be dragged into unnecessary politics. Sometimes people want to drag us into politics, so we do their bidding. I don't think any religious leader will be interested in doing the bidding of politicians. We will be neutral, but we will speak when the need arises”.

Prof. Frimpong Manson made the remark on the sidelines of the induction service of the Eastern Regional Superintendent of the Church Rev. Dr Albert Anane in Koforidua over the weekend.