Soldier man, two others arrested over alleged involvement in shooting incident at Zammrama Line

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that a soldier man, Sergeant Isaac Abbey has been arrested alongside two others for their alleged involvement in a shooting incident on a disputed piece of land at Zammrama Line, a suburb of Accra on June 4, 2022.

The two others include Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko.

According to a statement from the Police this evening, suspect Sergeant Isaac Abbey allegedly shot and injured four people on the said piece of land.

The victims, Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah, and Faisal Khalid Azumah who sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds have been sent to the Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Two of the arrested persons, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The Police have assured that investigations are ongoing and all the suspects will be taken through the due process of the law.

Below is a copy of the Ghana Police Service statement: