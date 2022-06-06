ECG disconnects Wontumi Radio, TV over power theft

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has cut power supply to Wontumi radio and television in Kumasi on Monday morning due to a power theft of GHC25,000.

The Ashanti Regional Manager of ECG David Asamoah told Starr News ECG will be suing the media organization for power theft.

“When the issue of the power theft came to my attention we negotiated for them to make upfront payment of at least 50 percent of the total debt by the end of Wednesday 1st June 2022 but they have failed to honour their promise.

“So I even directed my taskforce to go and disconnect the station yesterday unfortunately I couldn’t follow it up because I didn’t go to work yesterday. I Will go to work today to ensure we disconnect them. I told the general manager yesterday when we spoke on the issue,” he stated.

The ECG regional manager denied reports he is covering up for some influential personalities because of their political affiliation.

“Though the act is criminal and thievery it's also important to apply human face when dealing with your clients because we are in business together that’s why we gave them grace period to should commitment in settling the issue,’’ he explained.

Currently, Bernard Antwi Boasiako’s radio and television stations have been turned off.