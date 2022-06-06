Meeting between Arise Ghana and Police administration over planned demo ends in deadlock

A meeting between the leadership of the Arise Ghana group and the leadership of the Ghana Police Service has ended in a deadlock today.

The newly-formed group after making it clear of intentions to stage a 48-hour demonstration in the capital city starting June 21 is hoping to receive clearance from the security agency.

Today, its leadership held a meeting with the Inspector-General of Police and the Police administration to finalise the schedule for the demonstration.

At the meeting today, the police raised issues about the 48 hours overnight picketing at the frontage of the Jubilee house, citing various reasons ranging from the terrorism threat to inadequate personnel and lack of logistics to provide security for over 5,000 people overnight.

The Leadership of Arise Ghana however stood their ground and insisted that they could not compromise on their 48hours demonstration and picketing in front of the Jubilee house.

With no party willing to compromise, the meeting subsequently ended inconclusively.

In a press release from Arise Ghana after the meeting, it has noted that another meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

“The meeting between the Police Leadership and the leadership of the Arise Ghana Group will therefore reconvene on Wednesday 8th June 2022, at 10am,” a release from Arise Ghana signed by leading member Mensah Thompson reads.

Below is a copy of the Arise Ghana release: