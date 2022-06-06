Pay NSS personnel in two weeks or we stage demo in Accra – NDC TEIN to Akufo-Addo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) TEIN Secretariat has issued a press release giving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a two-week ultimatum to settle salary arrears of National Service Personnel in the country.

In the release signed by Ekow Djan who is the Deputy National TEIN Coordinator, it warns that should the President fail to see to it that NSS personnel are paid, members will hit the streets of Accra.

According to TEIN NDC, the non-payment of personnel is a result of the President’s wanton disregard towards the services these young persons render to Ghana, and most importantly, his disrespect for the personnel and lack of sense of urgency to respond to their plights.

“TEIN has become aware of the nonpayment of National Service Allowance to service personnel for a couple months. The situation is disastrous and highly unfortunate amidst the economic crisis the general public is facing.

“TEIN gives Akufo-Addo a two-week ultimatum to pay the allowance owed the service personnel lest we hit the streets of Accra to openly register our displeasure,” parts of the release from TEIN NDC reads.

TEIN NDC demands that within the two-week period, the Akufo-Addo government should ensure that all other outstanding allowances owed trainees; teachers, nurses, NABCO, Youth in Afforestation etc are also paid.

Below is a copy of the NDC TEIN press release: