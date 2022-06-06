Six fire officers injured as fire tender somersaults at Obuasi

06.06.2022 LISTEN

Six fire officers have been hospitalized after a tender they were travelling in somersaulted on their way to fight a fire outbreak at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The officers received a distress call at about 12pm on Sunday to contain a fire at a residential apartment at Kyekyewere, a suburb of Obuasi.

The driver, upon reaching a section of the road around the Obuasi Sports Stadium, tried to steer the vehicle of an ongoing bridge construction but ended up running into a building.

The tender toppled over resulting in eight fire officers sustaining injuries.

Two of the injured fire officers were treated and discharged while the other six are on admission at the Obuasi Government Hospital and the AGA Health Foundation.

Ashanti Regional Commander of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO I Henry Giwah blamed the incident on the failure of construction workers to erect signage to prompt road users.