We didn't say we wanted to do armed demo — Vormawor

A Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has said his group did not plan to embark on an armed demonstration as was reported by the Police.

He said all they wanted was for a private security to protect the demonstration, not the Police.

“I was at a press conference and people started calling me, saying, we were going to do an armed demonstration. At no point did we say we wanted to do an armed demonstration.

“What we are saying is that we want a private security protection and if any weapon is held by them it is going to be licensed by the Arms and Ammunition Decree,” he told Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3 Monday June 6.

the group has been condemned for planning to stage a violent demonstration.

For example, North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said violence and the use of guns by demonstrators could not be acceptable in any democratic society like Ghana.

To that end, he said, the leaders of the planned June 4 armed demonstration must be condemned for contemplating this “disastrous path — they must stop it or be stopped!”

