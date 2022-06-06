Ghana records 62 new Covid-19 cases; active cases hit 370

The number of active Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country is picking up again in the last few days.

Last month, Ghana appeared to be winning the fight when the number of active cases was less than 100.

However, in the past week, records from the Covid-19 dashboard of the Ghana Health Service have revealed that the case count has started going up once again.

Checking from the dashboard on Monday morning, Modernghana News can report that there have been 62 new cases recorded which takes the number of active cases to 370.

Amid the gradual rise in the Coronavirus cases in the country, reports from sources indicate that the government is already considering the reintroduction of the mandatory wearing of nose masks.

Ghanaians, especially people in the Greater Accra Region are advised to adhere to the safety protocols of Covid-19 for the good of everyone.