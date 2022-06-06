The ballot is stronger than bullets; let’s not encourage coup – Rev. Frimpong Manso

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso has implored the citizenry to continue to push for an election to decide who rules.

Speaking to the media in Koforidua over the weekend after an induction service, the respected man of God expressed worry over the talks of coup in the country and the issue of a possible terrorist attack.

Recounting coups from the past, Rev. Frimpong Manso stressed that it is evil and will not bring any progress to the country.

“I cannot speak for the church but I as an individual I am worried because coup destroys every nation, we have seen it right from the 60’s until 1992, the instability, the sudden changes, killings, anarchy, and lives lost.

“Firing people couldn’t change lives, it couldn’t bring progress, it couldn’t bring development, that’s why we went back to democracy since 1992 or 1993 January 7th, we haven’t got there but gradually we will get there that’s why we change governments, we change MP’s and we change leaders,” Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso told journalists.

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Ghana further advised Ghanaians to wait for an election periods to decide the fate of a government when things are not going well, insisting that the ballot is stronger than bullets.

“So to me the ballot is stronger than the bullet so Ghanaians should not encourage, should not promote or we should not even bring coup d’etat in our national conversation because coups are an abomination, they are detestable and we should treat any coup issues with contempt that they deserve,” he appealed.