Overcome fear of NDC, NPP tag and speak to national issues — Frimpong Manso urges clergy

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso has called on the clergy to speak to national issues regardless of which government is in power.

Speaking to the media over the weekend after an induction service, he said although there is the possibility that men of God will be tagged with NDC and NPP colours, it is important that they gather courage and speak for the voiceless in society when things are not going well.

“Because they are afraid of what people will say, oh he is NDC, he is NPP, and you will get these Politicians speaking against us, when we speak they will say the pastors are speaking too much, when we don’t speak they will say the pastors are not speaking. To me God has raised ministers of the gospel as the conscience of the nation, we are to speak for the voiceless,” Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso.

The respected Minister of God continued, “So when a government in power does something which is right, we should talk about it and tell them the good deeds that they have done, if the government in power does that which is wrong, we shouldn’t be quiet, we should tell the world what is wrong. In doing so, if people will tag us or gives us names, it is their own business but when God calls a leader he gives him the opportunity and the boldness to speak not only to religious issues but to Social and national issues, we will work together with the government to propel the nation so that the citizenry will have a better life.”

Although there are several men of God that from time to time share their thoughts on national issues regardless of the backlash, there are many who still shy away in order not to be dragged by political parties and their followers into the mud.