Pay attention to weather forecast during rainy season – Ghanaians told

06.06.2022 LISTEN

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has urged Ghanaians to pay particular attention to warnings and forecasts by the Ghana Meteorological Agency at all times.

He believes this will go a long way to reducing the incidents of casualties recorded after every downpour.

His comments come after an 18-year-old girl died after she got trapped in a gutter at Tesano in Accra following a downpour on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

In an interview with Citi News, the Communications Director of NADMO, George Ayisi said heeding to weather forecasts would assist residents to move to safe zones when necessary.

“I urge everyone to be cautious. Especially for those in flood-prone areas. It will help if such people pay close attention to the weather forecast, so they adequately prepare for unpleasant situations.”

Perennial flooding has become a matter of great concern to Ghanaians.

After hours of rainfall on Sunday afternoon, an 18-year-old woman lost her life after she was trapped in a drain at Tesano, a suburb of Accra.

Most residents are forced to desert their homes and belongings whenever it rains. Some roads also become unmotorable.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region to demolish all structures that cause flooding in the city.

Experts have also attributed the flooding to developments on wetlands.

—citinewsroom