Accra: Flood washes away 18-year-old girl at Tesano

An 18-year-old girl has been washed away by flood waters at Tesano in Accra.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 5 June 2022 during the 2-hour downpour.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl whose name was given Mary was trying to salvage her slippers, which fell into a small drain when she was swept away into a drain.

The girl is reported to have been lying down, when a vehicle stopped to buy corn from her.

So she served the person, but while going back to sit down, her slippers fell off into the gutter, so when she bent down to pick it, the floods swept her away.

She was later found dead, in the drain after the rains.

The deceased was the fourth of four children.