Africa Science Week: Dr. Wilhelmina Quaye urge scientists to build capacity in science communication

The Director for the Science and Technology Policy Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR - STEPRI), Dr. Wilhelmina Quaye says communicating scientific facts isn’t only vital for the scientific community but necessary in bridging the gap between the scientific community and the public.

She noted that the unfortunate incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore the critical role of science and public health.

"Communication about scientific facts is vital for not just the scientific community as we do in publication, science articles and presentations at various conferences and workshops, but bridging the gap between the scientific community and the non-scientific community,” she stated.

Dr. Wilhelmina Quaye was speaking at the final event of the 2022 edition of the Africa Science Week organized by the Next Einstein Forum on 2nd June.

She explained that it is important that scientists use non-scientific language rather than terminologies which can confuse the public when dealing with them. She urged scientists to use the opportunity they have today to build capacity in science communication as part of their life-long learning roadmap.

“We need to strengthen our position and commitment as scientists and establish our local relevance to the ordinary people, this can only be done better if we have strong science communication skills to enable us to share correct scientific information with a wider audience”, she stressed.

She also encouraged scientists to make use of social media, blogs, podcasts and other social platforms to communicate effectively in correcting misinformation about vaccines, climate change, global warming, biodiversity loss, bad eating habits among others.

The program dubbed, “The Art of Science Communication” was the climax of the Africa Science Week.

Justina Onumah, an ambassador for the Next Einstein Forum and an organizer for the program said the 2022 Africa Science Week has rekindled the discussion around STEM and how scientists and science enthusiasts contribute to raising the next generation of Einsteins.

She added that after halting for two years due to the COVID pandemic, the return has demonstrated how STEM enthusiasts long for such forums and opportunities alike to impact the younger generation.

“Connecting science to society depends on the way we communicate it. The science communication session has taught scientists to own their stories, draw a roadmap for communication, as well as using the right channels to make it effective”, Ms. Onumah said.

Other speakers at the event were Dr. Thomas Tagoe of Gh Scientific, Mr. Gameli Adzaho of Just One Giant Lab and Mr. Samson Kofi Adotey of AIMS-Next Einstein Initiative.

In attendance among other scientists, the public and media were Dr. George Essegbey and Dr. Godfred K. Frempong, former Director and former Deputy Director of CSIR - STEPRI respectively.

This year’s event was organized in five sessions; The Spotlight Session with Trailblazing Scientists, Africa Science Movie Night, Climate Science session, Women in STEM (with an outreach to a public basic school) and the Art of Science Communication.