There are no mountains in Garu; National Security’s alert on suspicious movement hoax – Thomas Anabah

Dr. Thomas W. Anabah

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Habana Medical Service, Dr. Thomas Anabah has described the National Security Ministry’s alert on the suspicious movement of people around Garu District in the Upper East Region as a hoax.

The National Security Ministry through a letter signed by Coordinator Amb. Maj-Gen Francis Adu-Amanfoh and copied to the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Inspector-General of Police reported sighting some suspicious people on board motorbikes and heading for the mountainous area in the Garu District.

“Intelligence gathered indicates suspicious movement of a group of persons along a mountainous area that borders Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri District in the North East Region and Garu District in the Upper East Region.

“That the group was reportedly sighted aboard motorbikes dressed in apparel that hid their faces and headed for the mountainous area in the Garu District,” parts of a letter distributed by the National Security reads.

Dr. Thomas Anabah who is a native of Garu says the National Security Coordinator should not hide behind his office to create fear and panic for people living along the Garu and Nakpanduri borders.

Insisting that there are no mountains in Garu, the CEO of Habana Medical Service implores the National Security to come out with the source of its information.

“Mr. Security coordinator, can your source tell us where those people are located now? We are glad to help you fight any terrorists but we can't accept this hoax,” Dr. Thomas W Anabah notes in a post on his Facebook page.

