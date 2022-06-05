Jirapa NDC demands justice for slain lawyer Richard Badombie

05.06.2022 LISTEN

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in the Jirapa constituency of the Upper West region has charged the Ghana police service to speed up investigations into the gruesome killing of Richard Badombie, an Accra-based lawyer who hails from the area.

The late Richard Badombie was attacked and shot dead on Saturday, May 28, 2022, between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri on the Bole Bamboi highway when he was travelling from Accra to Jirapa in the Upper West region.

The police in a statement said three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing.

The Jirapa constituency branch of the main opposition NDC, at a press conference in Jirapa said the sudden demise of the late lawyer is a big blow to his family, the party and the entire constituency.

The Jirapa constituency communication officer of the NDC, N-ekabong B. Vitalis who addressed the press conference opined that “Lawyer Richard was a committed member of the NDC, a law-abiding citizen, an officer of the law and a towering member of society who was instrumental in putting bread on the tables of countless people. We are in shock and still wondering why such a resourceful individual's life would be squeezed out of him in that wicked manner.”

While commending the police for the swift response that led to the arrest of the three suspects in connection with the killing, the communication officer called for thorough investigations to unravel the circumstances surrounding the murder.

“We call on the Inspector General of police, the Savanna Regional police command and the entire security architecture to put to bear their expertise to expeditiously work on bringing every culprit of this crime to book. It is our considered view that any delay in apprehending the culprits will be an injury to our judicial system”.

The party expressed its disgust and revulsion at the Jirapa constituency secretary of the governing NPP, Zaato Ali, for releasing a statement on the 29th of May which sought to suggest that “the assassination of the lawyer could be traced to the upcoming internal reorganization of the NDC”.

Mr. Vitalis described the NPP secretary's statement as “insensitive and amateur conjecture” that must be condemned by all.

He said “we find his attempt to draw political capital from this painful loss as absurd, repulsive, regrettable and highly condemnable."

The party called on the police to invite the Jirapa NPP constituency secretary for questioning, saying he seemed to know more about the death of the slain lawyer in a press statement.

Meanwhile, residents of the Kuncheni electoral area where the late lawyer was serving as the assemblyman continue to grieve over his demise.