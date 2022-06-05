Terrorism: Albert Kan-Dapaah on grounds, embarks on security tour of Upper East Region

A delegation of key actors within the country’s security architecture led by Honourable Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, on 2 nd June 2022, embarked on a tour of the Upper East Region to conduct security assessments towards enhancing counter-terrorism operations to respond adequately to the growing threats of terrorism from the Sahel region.

Accompanying the Minister were Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Coordinator; Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Army Staff; Air Vice-Marshal Frank Hanson, Chief of Air Staff; and Brig Gen Moses Mohammed Aryee, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Northern Command.

Areas visited included Pulimakom, Mognori and Bawku. At Pulimakom, the delegation inspected the survey and boundary pillars between Ghana and Togo, and urged the Ghana Boundary Commission to expedite action to improve the visibility of existing boundary pillars, and replace the destroyed boundary pillars to ensure that operations conducted in border communities did not threaten the territorial integrity of neighbouring Togo.

The delegation bemoaned the active encroachment of both Ghanaians and Togolese on buffer zones between the two countries and urged the Border Security (BORSEC) to bolster efforts to protect the buffer zones from further encroachment while putting a stop to all construction works within the zone.

Subsequently, the delegation met with the members of the Upper East Regional Security Council, led by Hon Stephen Yakubu, Regional Minister, to discuss key issues of security concern in the region.

The Minister of National Security in his address to the members of REGSEC highlighted the need to enhance collaboration and intelligence sharing while sustaining ongoing public awareness campaigns at the regional level to enhance ongoing efforts aimed at addressing the growing threat of terrorism.

The delegation further visited the barracks and some Forward Operating Bases of the XI Mechanised Battalion where the Minister interacted with Security personnel in the area and expressed appreciation for their efforts in protecting the country from the infiltration of terrorists and violent extremists.

Reiterating the commitment of the Ministry of National Security to supporting ongoing counter-terrorism operations, particularly along the northern land frontiers of the country, the Minister for National Security encouraged the security personnel to keep up their good work and promised that the needed logistics and funds would be provided to support ongoing operations.