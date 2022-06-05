Gov’t urged to expand engineering education

05.06.2022 LISTEN

Government has again been urged to be more committed to expanding engineering education to train more engineers to provide solutions to challenges confronting the nation rather than the current trend of training more graduates in the humanities.

Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, Vice-Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, who made this point, said this would enable the country to realize accelerated national development.

He was speaking at the maiden conference and annual general meeting of Branch 2 of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, held in Sunyani under the theme “Engineering, Key to Achieving National Development.”

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah stated that it was incumbent on government to provide a system as well as an enabling environment to help engineers fit into diverse job markets, adding that government should equip young engineers with the requisite skills to become emerging leaders in innovation and entrepreneurship.

“Industry also should play its role by supporting engineers to undertake purposive research and introduce innovative technologies to resolve community problems, which in effect, would create new ideas, jobs, products and services to contribute to foreign exchange earnings for accelerated national development”, the Vice-Chancellor emphasised.

Turning to his fellow engineers, Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said they also have the responsibility of providing the antidote to existing problems in society by providing innovative solutions to improve the quality of life in all facets of human endeavours as well as providing inputs through research and discoveries to improve productivity.

He also said engineers owe it as a duty to address critical sustainability issues in sustainable energy, waste management and all other human activities for national development; and “work hard and effectively through the Precision Quality concept to achieve our mandate by providing value for money to all engineering projects.”

“Ghana is blessed with several natural resources including gold, diamond, manganese, timber and quite recently oil. It is crystal clear that the extraction and exporting of all these primary commodities without significant value addition will not make the expected impact on our national economy.”

“Achievement of accelerated national development requires training of more engineers who should apply scientific knowledge to invent technologies to be able to extract our natural resources ourselves, in a sustainable way, and also add value to these primary commodities before exporting them abroad to earn better foreign exchange for the strengthening of our nation’s economy. This is the surest way we can achieve accelerated national development.”

Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah explained that there is an important link between a country’s engineering capacity and its economic development.

This, he said, confirms why countries like China and the four Asian Tigers including Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong-Kong developed within relatively shorter periods of time as they fully committed themselves to engineering.

“This further shows that the extent to which engineering can aid the development of a country is also dependent on that country’s government's commitment to engineering education.”