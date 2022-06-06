Global Landscape Forum Bawku Chapter held for Zebstech students

A landscape restoration forum has been organized for 60 students of the Zebila Senior High Technical School in the Upper East Region.

The students were taken through the components of dialogue on landscape restoration, distribution of germination kits, and planting of trees on campus to climax the program.

The forum dubbed 'Global Landscape' (GLFx Bawku Chapter) is made up of a team of six with the intention to address the issues of landscape restoration in the Sahel regions.

The mission of the Global Landscape Forum (GLFx) is to grow native tree species that abound with cultural significance to the people of the communities and relate well with species such as Dawadawa, Tamarine, Rosewood Boabab among others that are almost going extinct.

The chapter leader and a member of the GLFx, Daniel Debrah, explained that GLFx intends to grow desirable trees on farms, school compounds, and urban centres, with the local people leading the actions on the ground.

He stated that if such species are not preserved, some culture and economic significance of those trees may be lost forever. It was against this backdrop that, Global Landscape Forum, GLFx Bawku Chapter which was formed a year ago, intends to delve into local tree species that are already acclimatized to the environment and are also well researched.

The Head of the Agricultural Science Department at Zebila Senior High/Technical School Mbila Samuel said, their efforts over the years to grow trees in their community have not been successful.

He noted that the knowledge gained from the workshop could be of help to the students to replicate it in their communities to help prevent desertification.

Some of the students expressed joy to have learned much insight about landscape restoration from the GLFx Forum on the planting of tree seedlings and tree growth for the preservation of the environment