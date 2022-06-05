Teacher training impregnating 24 girls, 4 teachers, headmistress false – Education Directorate

The Asokore Mampong Municipal Education Directorate has denied media reports that a teacher trainee doing his internship in one of the M/A schools under the Education Directorate has impregnated 24 school girls, four female teachers and the headmistress of the alleged school.

The Municipal Education Directorate in a statement said the publication is totally false as since its inception, it has not engaged colleges of Education to post teacher trainees into any of its schools.

The statement said teacher trainees are posted within their home-regions, posted to schools in districts within their Region of studies and are mostly sent to schools that lack trained teachers but Asokore Mampong does not have such challenge.

The education directorate noted that it has eight M/A schools under it, all of which are headed by males except Aboabo M/A JHS which is headed by a female who is far advance in age and is due for retirement in 2023.

The directorate further said it has records to prove the reduction of teenage pregnancy in its schools as the Girls’ Education Unit has over the past three years recorded lower number of pregnant school girls in schools in the municipality.

Source: Classfmonline.com