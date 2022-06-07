Ahafo Region: Careless human activity dangerous to our environment — EPA Boss to small scale miners

The Ahafo Regional Director for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr Jackson A Nyantakyi has entreated people of the Region to take very good care of their various vicinities and desist from all forms of air pollution, water pollution and land degradation.

He emphasised that it is very imperative to respect and protect the environment.

He made this statement at a conference which was held at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional Capital.

The Agency gave training to small scale miners within the jurisdiction of the region so that their activities will not pollute the environment.

"EPA's Ghana's mission is to manage, protect and enhance the country’s environment and seek common solutions to global environmental problems. Our mission is to be achieved through an integrated environmental planning and management system with broad public participation, efficient implementation of appropriate programs and technical services, advice on environmental problems and effective consistent enforcement of environmental law and regulations," Dr Nyantakyi.

He added, "I am using this opportunity as a voluminous conduit to urge all miners within the Ahafo enclave to follow the right procedures in extracting minerals. Mining operators have to think about the environment in other not to harm living and non-living creatures. Ahafo EPA is poised to work assiduously to make the entire environment of Ahafo a better place to live."

In an exclusive interview, the Ahafo Regional NADMO Director, Collins Osei Bonsu, who was the chairman for the occasion also reiterated that "our source of strength and living depends on the environment therefore, when the environment is destroyed, we have destroyed ourselves."

The NADMO Director added that Government is not against mining but against unlawful operations and degradation of lands.

The Asutifi South Coordinating Director also advised the various mining companies to follow the proper way of mining to save the environment.