Gov’t shooting itself in the foot with National Cathedral project – Franklin Cudjoe

The IMANI Africa President, Franklin Cudjoe, has said government is “shooting itself in the foot” with its pursuit of the National Cathedral.

“The options that it has painted for us that we need to be supportive of the state enterprises project is not being matched with the kind of investment they are making in this cathedral,” Mr. Cudjoe said on The Big Issue.

“At the very least, it should be put on ice,” he added during his submission.

Mr. Cudjoe also said it was unfortunate that the Finance Ministry had taken centre stage in the matter because of the circulation of a letter indicating an additional GH¢25 million of state funds as seed money.

He now feels more transparency is required from the government on the matter of the construction of the cathedral, which has a $350 million budget.

“Let’s have some proper conversations about the procurement. How are the people who are shepherding this project selected? Is the cost reflecting the exact cost of items? What is the level of exposure of the government?”

The Minority in Parliament has already filed three urgent questions to compel the Minister for Finance to provide details on how much the state has spent on the National Cathedral Project.

The plan put forth by the government was for the project to be financed by donors.

It was proposed by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The inter-denominational cathedral is expected to have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.

The President has said the controversial project is in fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 election.

