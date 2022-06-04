Provide sanitary materials to your daughters for sound mind to study — Educationist

Madam Patricia Birago Gyamfi, the Eastern Regional Coordinator for Girl-child Education, has called on parents to provide their female wards sanitary materials during their menstruation for a sound mind to study.

She said female students, afraid to soil themselves and be ridiculed by their mates absent themselves from class during menstruation.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in connection with the celebration of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Madam Gyamfi said even though her outfit seeks support to provide girls in the remote areas with sanitary pads, it was necessary for parents to live up to their responsibilities by supporting their girls.

That, she said, could be done through the formation of girls' clubs in Basic Schools and other activities to give them the exposure to bridge the gender gap.

Menstrual hygiene day is celebrated every year to highlight the challenges of many girls in rural communities in getting sanitary material every month.

The day is also celebrated to demystify menstruation to boost confidence of girls and remove barriers to education.

