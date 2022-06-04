Old students reminded to support their alma mater

04.06.2022 LISTEN

The Chairman of the Board of Governors of Sumaman Senior High School, Samuel Ankama Obour, has challenged past students of the school to contribute to the construction of an ultra-modern science laboratory and other facilities for their alma mater.

He noted that such assistance from past students to their former school serves as a motivation to government, corporate bodies and individuals to also contribute both in cash and in kind towards the development of the school.

Speaking at the durbar to climax the 40th anniversary of the school at Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono region, Mr. Obour, who is a pioneering student of Great SUMAS and currently the Registrar of Sunyani Technical University made a personal donation of Five Thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc5,000) towards the science lab project for the school.

He noted that the government alone cannot meet the needs of all public institutions, hence the urgent need for individuals such as past students to always find ways of augmenting the efforts of government to ensure the rapid development of their schools.

More donations

The Omanhene of the Suma Traditional area, Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III also donated Ghc 5,000 on behalf of the people of the area while the Old Student Association of the school made available Ghc 5,600 cash towards the science lab project.

Alex Kwasi Awuah, the Managing Director of the ARB Apex Bank who is also an old student and a native of the area, presented a cheque for Ghc5,000 to the school on behalf of the ARB Apex Bank and also made a personal donation of Ghc2,000.

The Vice-Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, who is also an old student contributed Ghc 2,000 while several other individuals and organisations made various donations towards the construction of the science laboratory.