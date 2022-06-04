Garu District: National Security spots suspicious terrorist movement on motorbikes

The Ministry of National Security has reported suspicious activities in the Garu and Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri Districts in the Upper East Region.

This is contained in a letter sent to the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

“Intelligence gathered indicates suspicious movement of a group of persons along a mountainous area that borders Bunkpurugu/Nankpanduri District in the in the North East Region and Garu District in the Upper East Region.

“That the group was reportedly sighted aboard motorbikes dressed in apparels that hid their faces and headed for the mountainous area in the Garu District,” parts of a letter distributed by the National Security reads.

In the letter signed by National Security Coordinator Amb. Maj-Gen Francis Adu-Amanfoh, it request action from the Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Inspector-General of Police.

