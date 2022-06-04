Poverty Eradication: Parents urged to take keen interest in their Girl-Child Education

The Central Regional Project Organizer of Apomanse Hope For Africa, a Non-Governmental Organization, Miss Dorithy Dotlyn Donkor has encouraged parents to endeavor to take keen interest in their children's education, especially the Girl-Child as a means of eradicating poverty.

To Miss Dorithy Donkor, women play an important role when it comes to eradicating poverty-related hardships in families and wherever they find themselves.

"It is important to note that women are real home builders in their families due to their unique care for Children and their extended families. We therefore ought to take keen interest in educating them to attain a height in every sector of the economy.

"It is true to say that 'What a Man can do a Woman can do it Better' so parents and society as a whole must put hands together to support Girl-Child Education," she stated.

The Central Regional Organizer stated these when she donated a number of sanitary pads and other hygienic related items to the Girl-Child Department of Gomoa Osamakrom D/A Basic School in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region to promote personal hygiene.

According to Miss Dorithy Dotlyn Donkor, the donation forms parts of the organization's support for government's efforts to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning and also boost confidence in the Girls during menstration.

"Some of our Girls find it extremely difficult getting hygienic items to use when they enter their menstruation period, this is where we come in to support them during such crucial moments. We must sensitize them on how to apply clean and hygienic items in order not to attract infections into their system," she emphasised.

Miss Dotlyn Donkor expressed the hope that parents and for that matter, civil society would support the Girl-Child to achieve their hopes and aspirations.

"Apart from the education sector, Appomense Hope For Africa also support Health Facilities to facilitate Healthcare delivery in their operational areas. We support them with Medical Tools, Equipment and other logistics needed to offer efficient services.

"We believe that a healthy people make a wealthy nation. The organization operates in various communities in Central, Eastern, Western and others collaborating with government agencies to improve quality lives through community engagement."

The Girl-Child Facilitator for Gomoa Osamakrom D/ A Basic School, Madam Genevieve Okoampah who received the items on behalf of the School thanked Miss Dorithy Dotlyn Donkor and her team for the kind gesture.

She noted that it would supplement efforts of ensuring that the Girl-Child education becomes beneficial to the general public and Ghana as a whole.

"What I do as a Girl-Child Facilitator is basically to gather the girls in the school to sensitize them on womanhood. We have a Girl-Child Club here mainly from Class One to Junior High. Which trains them on how to improve their lives as they grow up putting in mind that they are not only good for the kitchen but other areas as well.

"We also teach them to be good leaders in the near future and how to keep themselves pure and clean. Many a time, we invite facilitators from the health and security services to educate them on health related issues as well as how was protect themselves as they move about in their communities. The club also train them to be entrepreneurs and also assist to unearth their God-given talents."

The Headteacher of the School, Mr. Afedzi Mills urged parents to monitor the activities of the children especially the Girl-Child so that they don't associate themselves with bad companies.

He noted that the Girl-Child Club in the school has contributed immensely towards the reduction of teenage pregnancies.

According to him, the school had not recorded any teenage pregnancies for the past 10 years.